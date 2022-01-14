Delta Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.22 crore, up 104.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.22 crore in December 2021 up 104.62% from Rs. 120.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.38 crore in December 2021 up 5398.44% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.17 crore in December 2021 up 465.09% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 292.55 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.79% returns over the last 6 months and 87.65% over the last 12 months.