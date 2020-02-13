Deep Industries Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.87 crore, down 24.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.87 crore in December 2019 down 24.19% from Rs. 73.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2019 down 49.38% from Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2019 down 39.74% from Rs. 41.39 crore in December 2018.

Deep Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 15.89 in December 2018.

Deep Industries shares closed at 100.60 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.69% over the last 12 months.