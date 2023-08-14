Deep Energy Res Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 2799.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 127.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 47.49% over the last 12 months.