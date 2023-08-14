English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deep Energy Res Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 2799.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Deep Energy Res shares closed at 127.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 47.49% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Energy Resources Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.5120.460.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.5120.460.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.183.010.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods--15.78--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.650.16
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.080.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.860.01
    Other Income0.10-0.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.860.10
    Interest0.090.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.290.800.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.290.800.02
    Tax0.110.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.400.760.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.400.760.00
    Minority Interest---0.02-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.400.75-0.01
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.240.00
    Diluted EPS-0.120.24--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.240.00
    Diluted EPS-0.120.24--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Deep Energy Res #Deep Energy Resources Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!