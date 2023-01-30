English
    CSB Bank net inches up 5% in Q3; gold loans share over 45% of total assets

    During the reporting quarter, its gold loan book soared 51 per cent to Rs 8,780.30 crore from Rs 5,825.50 crore a year ago, the company said.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
    Led by a hefty 51 per cent jump in gold loans, its total advances grew 26 per cent to Rs 18,456.70 crore, while deposits rose 19 per cent to Rs 22,664 crore.

    The Kerala-based mid-sized lender CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank) on Monday reported a muted 5 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 156 crore despite record margins and a 26 per cent rise in advances for the quarter to December.

    CSB Bank has over 45 per cent of its assets in gold loans.

