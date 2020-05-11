Corporate roundup: Subex Q4 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 32 crore

IT services firm Subex Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.90 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Subex said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations was up 5.23 per cent to Rs 107.62 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 102.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Subex's total expenses were at Rs 71.12 crore.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit Q4 profit down 41.7% at Rs 2.44 cr

Furniture, furnishing and paints maker Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 41.76 per cent in its net profit to Rs 2.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.19 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Saint-Gobain Sekurit said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was down 34.48 per cent to Rs 27.32 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 41.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit total expenses were at Rs 24.29 crore.