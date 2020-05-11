App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate roundup: Subex Q4 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 32 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.90 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Subex said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT services firm Subex Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

Its total revenue from operations was up 5.23 per cent to Rs 107.62 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 102.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Close

Subex's total expenses were at Rs 71.12 crore.

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:45 pm

