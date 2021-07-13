Cochin Shipyard Q1 PAT seen up 180.4% YoY to Rs. 119.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Cochin Shipyard to report net profit at Rs. 119.6 crore up 180.4% year-on-year (down 49.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 109.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 35.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 695.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 683.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 48.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 133.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

