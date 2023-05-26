English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CNI Research Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 48.98% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CNI Research are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 48.98% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 127.77% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 230.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    CNI Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

    CNI Research shares closed at 2.39 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.

    CNI Research
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.933.041.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.933.041.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.902.901.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.090.06
    Other Income-0.470.470.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.510.560.39
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.510.560.39
    Exceptional Items1.35----
    P/L Before Tax0.840.560.39
    Tax0.00--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.840.560.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.840.560.37
    Equity Share Capital11.4811.4811.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.050.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.050.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.050.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.050.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #CNI Research #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am