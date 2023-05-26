CNI Research Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 48.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 48.98% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 127.77% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 230.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

CNI Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.39 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.