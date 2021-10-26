MARKET NEWS

Cipla Q2 Result | Profit comes in at Rs 711 crore, revenue at Rs 5,520 crore

Revenues were aided by brisk business in the domestic and US formulations space for the company as well as in other parts of the world (South Africa, Sub-Sub Saharan Africa and Global Access).

Gaurav Sharma
October 26, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
 
 
Indian pharmaceutical major, Cipla Limited, has declared its results for the 2nd Quarter ending September 30, 2021. It has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 711 crore for the quarter, increasing by 7% from Rs 644 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs. 888.34 crore in June-21 quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher by 10% at Rs 5,520 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 5,038 crore in Septemeber 2020 quarter. Revenues in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 5,504 crore.

Revenues were aided by brisk business in the domestic and US formulations space for the company as well as in other parts of the world (South Africa, Sub-Sub Saharan Africa and Global Access).

The stock closed at Rs 907.5 today, up Rs 5.65 from its previous day’s close of Rs 901.85.

It has generated 21% returns over the past one year and 10% during this financial year. However, the stock is down 5% over the past 3 months and 7% in the past 1 month.
Tags: #Cipla Limited #Results
first published: Oct 26, 2021 06:51 pm

