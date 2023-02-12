CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 94.47% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 94.47% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.83% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.
|CIL Nova Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.31
|19.70
|77.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.31
|19.70
|77.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|1.07
|58.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.39
|10.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.09
|14.13
|-12.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.60
|3.06
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.77
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|1.44
|14.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-0.70
|2.36
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.23
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.48
|2.78
|Interest
|0.32
|0.60
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-1.08
|2.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-1.08
|2.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-1.08
|1.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-1.08
|1.71
|Equity Share Capital
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.40
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.40
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.40
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.40
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited