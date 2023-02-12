English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 94.47% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 94.47% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.83% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 16.05 on April 05, 2021 (NSE)
    CIL Nova Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.3119.7077.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.3119.7077.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.101.0758.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.3910.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.0914.13-12.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.603.06
    Depreciation0.770.771.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.391.4414.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-0.702.36
    Other Income0.850.230.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-0.482.78
    Interest0.320.600.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-1.082.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.93-1.082.15
    Tax----0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.93-1.081.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.93-1.081.71
    Equity Share Capital27.1027.1027.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.400.63
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.400.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.400.63
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.400.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
