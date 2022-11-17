CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 56.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 129.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.
CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 54.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.28% over the last 12 months.
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.04
|49.24
|56.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.04
|49.24
|56.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.07
|40.73
|50.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.03
|2.68
|2.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.83
|-4.90
|-6.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.43
|1.27
|Depreciation
|2.07
|2.07
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.74
|3.43
|4.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|3.80
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.56
|3.84
|3.06
|Interest
|4.67
|3.26
|2.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.58
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.58
|0.34
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.44
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.44
|0.33
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.44
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited