    CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 56.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 129.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

    CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 54.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.28% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.0449.2456.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.0449.2456.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.0740.7350.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.032.682.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.83-4.90-6.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.431.27
    Depreciation2.072.071.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.743.434.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.493.802.94
    Other Income0.070.050.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.563.843.06
    Interest4.673.262.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.580.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.580.34
    Tax-0.010.140.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.440.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.440.33
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.440.33
    Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.160.12
    Diluted EPS-0.030.160.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.160.12
    Diluted EPS-0.030.160.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
