    Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore, up 87.86% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore in March 2022 up 87.86% from Rs. 8,737.24 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,001.92 crore in March 2022 up 314.05% from Rs. 241.98 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,594.40 crore in March 2022 up 189.4% from Rs. 550.94 crore in March 2021.

    Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 67.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.25 in March 2021.

    Chennai Petro shares closed at 239.25 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.04% returns over the last 6 months and 121.02% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,413.579,939.298,737.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16,413.579,939.298,737.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,590.339,679.068,407.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.5639.347.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-505.41-674.12-606.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.49133.03164.53
    Depreciation131.58132.00123.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.61----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses602.93215.92242.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,449.48414.06398.67
    Other Income13.340.5728.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,462.82414.63427.63
    Interest95.89113.1894.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,366.93301.45332.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,366.93301.45332.96
    Tax372.5772.51101.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities994.36228.94231.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period994.36228.94231.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.563.5010.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,001.92232.44241.98
    Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.2815.6116.25
    Diluted EPS67.2815.6116.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.2815.6116.25
    Diluted EPS67.2815.6116.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
