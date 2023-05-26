English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chemcon Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2023 down 43.8% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022.

    Chemcon Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2022.

    Chemcon Special shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.69% over the last 12 months.

    Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.0876.4789.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.0876.4789.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0447.4935.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.331.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.561.138.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.014.945.13
    Depreciation2.262.141.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.419.0811.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8111.3525.77
    Other Income2.894.462.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7015.8128.48
    Interest0.490.590.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2115.2228.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2115.2228.40
    Tax3.743.867.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4711.3621.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4711.3621.29
    Equity Share Capital36.6336.6336.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.105.81
    Diluted EPS2.863.105.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.105.81
    Diluted EPS2.863.105.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Chemcon Special #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:08 pm