Chemcon Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.08 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2023 down 43.8% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022.

Chemcon Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2022.

Chemcon Special shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.69% over the last 12 months.