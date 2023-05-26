Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.17 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.17 crore in March 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 309.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.74 crore in March 2023 up 67.85% from Rs. 22.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.28 crore in March 2023 up 60.05% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 183.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.75% returns over the last 6 months and 80.46% over the last 12 months.