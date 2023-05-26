Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.17 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 357.17 crore in March 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 309.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.74 crore in March 2023 up 67.85% from Rs. 22.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.28 crore in March 2023 up 60.05% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022.

    Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.

    Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 183.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.75% returns over the last 6 months and 80.46% over the last 12 months.

    Chaman Lal Setia Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations357.17353.89309.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations357.17353.89309.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.9637.7140.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.78453.68204.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.00-228.63-29.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.373.193.64
    Depreciation2.321.312.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5436.5955.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2150.0432.12
    Other Income6.752.020.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9652.0732.30
    Interest2.781.932.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1850.1330.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.1850.1330.10
    Tax12.4412.677.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7437.4622.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.7437.4622.48
    Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.337.234.35
    Diluted EPS7.337.234.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.337.234.35
    Diluted EPS7.337.234.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chaman Lal Seti #Chaman Lal Setia Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm