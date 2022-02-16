Chamak Holdings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 91.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2021 down 91.15% from Rs. 33.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100.08% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 103.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Chamak Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)