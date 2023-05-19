English
    CG Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,790.96 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,790.96 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 1,547.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.16 crore in March 2023 down 25.71% from Rs. 176.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.21 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 250.92 crore in March 2022.

    CG Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2022.

    CG Consumer shares closed at 253.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.49% over the last 12 months.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,790.961,516.211,547.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,790.961,516.211,547.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials430.94349.03358.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods868.95627.31743.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.9446.66-15.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost130.05134.1383.51
    Depreciation30.4029.6814.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses223.52206.69149.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.04122.71214.29
    Other Income16.7721.3022.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.81144.01236.44
    Interest27.3829.4210.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.43114.59225.89
    Exceptional Items-----12.97
    P/L Before Tax170.43114.59212.92
    Tax38.8826.4036.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.5588.19176.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.5588.19176.55
    Minority Interest-0.39-2.94--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates131.1685.25176.55
    Equity Share Capital127.22127.18126.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.392.81
    Diluted EPS2.061.382.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.392.81
    Diluted EPS2.061.382.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
