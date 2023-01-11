Century Plyboards Q3 PAT may dip 16.3% YoY to Rs. 81 cr: Sharekhan

Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 587 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm reported consolidated net profit at Rs 92.3 crore against Rs 31.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue jumped 94.3% at Rs 889 crore against Rs 457.5 crore (YoY) while EBITDA came in at Rs 143.1 crore against Rs 60.2 crore (YoY).

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Century Plyboards to report net profit at Rs. 81 crore down 16.3% year-on-year (up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 828 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 272 percent Y-o-Y (up 327 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.