Centum Electron Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.67 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.67 crore in December 2020 down 14.17% from Rs. 123.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2020 down 26.81% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2020 down 20.34% from Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2019.

Centum Electron EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.77 in December 2019.

Centum Electron shares closed at 436.15 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.