Webinar :Join the webinar on 'Analysing debt funds' on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
Centum Electron Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.67 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.67 crore in December 2020 down 14.17% from Rs. 123.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2020 down 26.81% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2020 down 20.34% from Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2019.

Centum Electron EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.77 in December 2019.

Centum Electron shares closed at 436.15 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.

Centum Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations105.67118.62121.61
Other Operating Income----1.51
Total Income From Operations105.67118.62123.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials54.4878.0070.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.14-5.63-3.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.0416.2318.56
Depreciation3.933.953.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.328.4617.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7617.6116.59
Other Income0.360.742.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1318.3619.20
Interest4.224.075.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9014.2813.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.9014.2813.53
Tax2.583.553.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3310.7310.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3310.7310.01
Equity Share Capital12.8812.8812.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.698.337.77
Diluted EPS5.688.327.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.698.337.70
Diluted EPS5.688.327.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 06:00 pm

