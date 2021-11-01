CDSL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.97 crore, up 63.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.97 crore in September 2021 up 63.64% from Rs. 89.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.92 crore in September 2021 up 76.25% from Rs. 48.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.38 crore in September 2021 up 78.53% from Rs. 66.31 crore in September 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2020.

CDSL shares closed at 1,353.15 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.42% returns over the last 6 months and 191.38% over the last 12 months.