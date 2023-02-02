CDSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.19 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 141.19 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 151.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.64 crore in December 2022 down 10.86% from Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.89 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 114.65 crore in December 2021.
CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2021.
|CDSL shares closed at 1,021.70 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -32.43% over the last 12 months.
|Central Depository Services Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.19
|148.95
|151.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.19
|148.95
|151.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.39
|19.15
|13.06
|Depreciation
|4.94
|4.89
|3.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.59
|36.76
|35.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.27
|88.15
|100.08
|Other Income
|19.68
|20.99
|11.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.95
|109.14
|111.50
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|99.91
|109.10
|111.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|99.91
|109.10
|111.49
|Tax
|24.56
|26.91
|27.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|75.35
|82.18
|84.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|75.35
|82.18
|84.08
|Minority Interest
|-0.13
|-0.05
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.58
|-1.72
|-0.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|74.64
|80.41
|83.73
|Equity Share Capital
|104.50
|104.50
|104.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.14
|7.69
|8.01
|Diluted EPS
|7.14
|7.69
|8.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.14
|7.86
|8.01
|Diluted EPS
|7.14
|7.69
|8.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited