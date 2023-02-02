English
    CDSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.19 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 141.19 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 151.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.64 crore in December 2022 down 10.86% from Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.89 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 114.65 crore in December 2021.
    CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2021.CDSL shares closed at 1,021.70 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -32.43% over the last 12 months.
    Central Depository Services Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.19148.95151.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.19148.95151.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3919.1513.06
    Depreciation4.944.893.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.5936.7635.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2788.15100.08
    Other Income19.6820.9911.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.95109.14111.50
    Interest0.040.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.91109.10111.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.91109.10111.49
    Tax24.5626.9127.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.3582.1884.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.3582.1884.08
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.050.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.58-1.72-0.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.6480.4183.73
    Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.147.698.01
    Diluted EPS7.147.698.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.147.868.01
    Diluted EPS7.147.698.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited