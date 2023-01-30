English
    CCCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2022 down 202.44% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.8044.1524.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.8044.1524.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.7342.1620.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.223.854.72
    Depreciation1.591.641.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.104.084.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.83-7.58-7.19
    Other Income1.631.170.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.20-6.41-6.39
    Interest19.8019.8619.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.01-26.27-25.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.01-26.27-25.76
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.00-26.27-25.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.00-26.27-25.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.00-26.27-25.75
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-0.66-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.88-0.66-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-0.66-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.88-0.66-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited