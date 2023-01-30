CCCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2022 down 202.44% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.