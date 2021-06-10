Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, down 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in March 2021 down 7.09% from Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021 up 59.83% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2021 up 24.07% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2020.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2020.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 383.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 60.67% over the last 12 months.