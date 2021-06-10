MARKET NEWS

Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, down 7.09% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in March 2021 down 7.09% from Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021 up 59.83% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2021 up 24.07% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2020.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2020.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 383.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 60.67% over the last 12 months.

Cantabil Retail India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations92.8397.50103.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations92.8397.50103.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.4414.2120.24
Purchase of Traded Goods12.8915.2628.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.017.64-13.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.6813.0915.67
Depreciation9.959.5910.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.4122.7420.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4514.9721.25
Other Income2.153.941.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6018.9122.95
Interest6.316.206.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2812.7116.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.2812.7116.07
Tax3.002.594.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.2810.1311.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.2810.1311.30
Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.466.206.92
Diluted EPS4.466.206.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.466.206.92
Diluted EPS4.466.206.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Cantabil Retail #Cantabil Retail India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

