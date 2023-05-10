Canopy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 51.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 235.79% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Canopy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Canopy shares closed at 82.54 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 143.48% returns over the last 12 months.