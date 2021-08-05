MARKET NEWS

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 3855: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3855 in its research report dated August 03, 2021.

Broker Research
August 05, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on PI Industries


Incorporated in 1947, PI Industries focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri and pharma sciences. The company maintains a strong research presence through its R&D facility in Udaipur, where it has a dedicated team of over 300 scientists The revenues of the company can be subdivided into custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) and domestic formulation business with the former contributing ~73% to overall revenue in FY21 and the rest coming from the domestic formulations business


Outlook


We retain BUY on the back of better growth outlook of CSM business We value PI Industries at 50x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 3855/share (earlier Rs 3010/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #PI Industries #Recommendations
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:50 am

