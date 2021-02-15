MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy ITC; target of Rs 254: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC’s FMCG business continues its upward trajectory with 11% comparable sales growth and 9.2% EBIDTA margins. Cigarette volume continue to disappoint with 5% decline. Hotel business also turned EBITDA positive in Dec’20 though we do not expect it to impact overall EBITDA significantly. We believe strong sales momentum in Foods, Hygiene and growth across the discretionary portfolio will aid in overall recovery. We believe ITC would be one of the key beneficiary of an uptick in consumer demand given the depth and width of its portfolio, fast paced launches and innovations. We believe sustained double digit EBIDTA margins in FMCG business by FY22/23 and relative stable cigarette tax regime can re-rate the stock. ITC trades at 17.3x FY23 EPS, ~45% discount to our coverage universe with 4% dividend yield and 4.4% PBT CAGR over FY20-23.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with SOTP based target price of Rs254 (valuing cigarette business at 15xFY23 EPS, 59% of value).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.