Butterfly Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.23 crore, up 86.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.23 crore in March 2021 up 86.38% from Rs. 110.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021 up 214.88% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021 up 455.5% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in March 2020.

Butterfly shares closed at 648.85 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.83% returns over the last 6 months and 541.79% over the last 12 months.