Butterfly Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.38 crore, up 88.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.38 crore in June 2021 up 88.1% from Rs. 76.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 111.04% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021 up 315.14% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2020.

Butterfly shares closed at 799.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.39% returns over the last 6 months and 557.92% over the last 12 months.