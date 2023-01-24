English
    Butterfly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 258.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2021.

    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.44367.82258.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.44367.82258.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.48139.37151.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.7259.9939.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4138.48-35.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8926.3926.02
    Depreciation4.004.053.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3162.4155.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6437.1217.23
    Other Income1.993.560.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6240.6817.65
    Interest1.521.833.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1038.8514.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.1038.8514.02
    Tax6.3613.724.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7425.139.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7425.139.09
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5721.465.08
    Diluted EPS6.5721.465.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5721.465.08
    Diluted EPS6.5721.465.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited