Butterfly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore, up 70.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore in December 2020 up 70.7% from Rs. 174.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in December 2020 up 1576.08% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.21 crore in December 2020 up 181.35% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2019.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Butterfly shares closed at 532.50 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 340.99% returns over the last 6 months and 150.88% over the last 12 months.