Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, up 85.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in December 2020 up 85.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2020 down 844.61% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 81.58% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 2.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.35% over the last 12 months.