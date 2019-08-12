Budge Budge Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, up 25.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Budge Budge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in June 2019 up 25.23% from Rs. 42.99 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 95.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2019 up 15.48% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2018.
Budge Budge shares closed at 10.00 on November 18, 2014 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:07 pm