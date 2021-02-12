BPL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, down 64.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2020 down 64.1% from Rs. 28.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020 up 82.83% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 108.48% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019.

BPL shares closed at 21.65 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 8.25% over the last 12 months.