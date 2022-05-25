English
    BPCL Q4 Result | Firm posts net profit of Rs 2,130.5 crore

    The net profit of Bharat Petroleum declined more than 82 percent from a profit of Rs 11,904.13 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation on May 25 posted a net profit of Rs 2,130.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22), CNBC-TV18 reported.

    The net profit of Bharat Petroleum declined more than 82 percent year-on-year from a profit of Rs 11,904.13 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

    Even though the reopening of the economy during the March quarter saw marketing volumes surge, BPCL was unable to reap the benefits of a strong demand environment as it could not raise prices of retail fuel for the majority of the quarter even as global crude oil prices simmered.

    During the quarter, global crude oil prices rallied more than 30 percent aided by a strong demand environment in the West and sanctions imposed on Russian oil exports following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

    At 11:56 am, shares of Bharat Petroleum were down 0.7 percent at Rs 327.7 on the National Stock Exchange.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details



