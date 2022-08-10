Bombay Dyeing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore, up 59.21% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore in June 2022 up 59.21% from Rs. 380.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.85 crore in June 2022 up 28.82% from Rs. 107.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.68 crore in June 2022 up 203.98% from Rs. 17.33 crore in June 2021.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 100.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|606.37
|598.01
|380.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|606.37
|598.01
|380.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|340.88
|302.71
|273.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.04
|1.06
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|85.71
|78.90
|-3.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.47
|13.72
|15.20
|Depreciation
|7.91
|7.92
|8.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|140.55
|131.63
|92.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|62.07
|-5.49
|Other Income
|39.96
|10.15
|14.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.77
|72.22
|9.05
|Interest
|120.79
|109.14
|134.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-76.02
|-36.92
|-125.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-76.02
|-37.37
|-125.41
|Tax
|0.83
|4.36
|-17.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.85
|-41.73
|-107.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.85
|-41.73
|-107.97
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-2.02
|-5.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-2.02
|-5.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-2.02
|-5.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-2.02
|-5.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited