Bodal Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 389.44 crore, down 28.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 389.44 crore in March 2023 down 28.66% from Rs. 545.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 down 93.99% from Rs. 35.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in March 2023 down 53.09% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2022.
Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2022.
|Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 68.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.62% over the last 12 months.
|Bodal Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|389.44
|304.39
|545.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|389.44
|304.39
|545.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.09
|196.05
|309.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.67
|-32.37
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.51
|18.27
|26.66
|Depreciation
|14.41
|13.84
|10.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.58
|99.52
|148.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.19
|9.11
|48.42
|Other Income
|3.59
|2.30
|2.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.77
|11.41
|51.30
|Interest
|11.21
|9.86
|5.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.57
|1.55
|45.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.57
|1.55
|45.43
|Tax
|1.46
|0.07
|10.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.11
|1.48
|35.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.11
|1.48
|35.09
|Equity Share Capital
|25.13
|25.13
|24.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.12
|2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited