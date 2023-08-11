Bodal Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.75 crore, down 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.75 crore in June 2023 down 23.95% from Rs. 428.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 95.08% from Rs. 21.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.23 crore in June 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 47.59 crore in June 2022.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 73.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -20.36% over the last 12 months.