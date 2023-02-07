English
    BLS Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore, up 93.76% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 93.76% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 1711.46% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 up 896.23% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    BLS International Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9824.0411.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9824.0411.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--3.81--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.317.404.49
    Depreciation0.570.550.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.404.906.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.707.39-0.34
    Other Income8.291.410.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.998.790.56
    Interest0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.968.770.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.968.770.53
    Tax2.362.200.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.606.570.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.606.570.42
    Equity Share Capital41.0620.4910.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.320.04
    Diluted EPS0.190.320.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.320.04
    Diluted EPS0.190.320.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited