BLS Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore, up 93.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 93.76% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 1711.46% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 up 896.23% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

