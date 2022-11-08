English
    BLS Internation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.84 crore, up 87.36% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 356.84 crore in September 2022 up 87.36% from Rs. 190.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.37 crore in September 2022 up 83.37% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.27 crore in September 2022 up 99.77% from Rs. 30.17 crore in September 2021.

    BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.

    BLS Internation shares closed at 335.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.94% returns over the last 6 months and 196.95% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations356.84272.82190.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations356.84272.82190.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.34--127.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.9927.7717.63
    Depreciation4.002.611.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.71213.5617.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8028.8926.04
    Other Income3.473.762.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2732.6528.64
    Interest0.050.240.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.2232.4128.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.2232.4128.45
    Tax5.231.710.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9930.7027.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9930.7027.46
    Minority Interest-0.61-0.230.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.3730.4727.47
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4910.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.461.492.68
    Diluted EPS2.461.492.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.461.492.68
    Diluted EPS2.461.492.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BLS Internation #BLS International Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm