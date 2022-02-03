BLS Internation Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 227.06 crore, up 50.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.06 crore in December 2021 up 50.93% from Rs. 150.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021 up 102.1% from Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021 up 71.41% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2020.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2020.

BLS Internation shares closed at 253.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.68% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.