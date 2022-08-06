Bliss GVS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.66 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.66 crore in June 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 168.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.72 crore in June 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 24.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 42.41 crore in June 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.90% over the last 12 months.