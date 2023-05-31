BLACK BOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 38.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in March 2023 up 38.04% from Rs. 70.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 145.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.