BLACK BOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 38.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in March 2023 up 38.04% from Rs. 70.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.
BLACK BOX shares closed at 145.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.
|BLACK BOX
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.96
|105.77
|70.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.96
|105.77
|70.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.72
|52.97
|27.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.48
|-6.24
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.48
|11.98
|10.88
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.62
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.63
|34.51
|32.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.15
|10.93
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.79
|-0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|11.72
|-2.66
|Interest
|2.49
|1.52
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.90
|10.20
|-4.50
|Exceptional Items
|-0.18
|0.21
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.08
|10.41
|-4.50
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.10
|10.41
|-4.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.10
|10.41
|-4.50
|Equity Share Capital
|33.58
|33.58
|32.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.62
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.62
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.62
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.62
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited