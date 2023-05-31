English
    BLACK BOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 38.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in March 2023 up 38.04% from Rs. 70.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

    BLACK BOX shares closed at 145.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.96105.7770.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.96105.7770.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.7252.9727.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.48-6.240.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4811.9810.88
    Depreciation1.801.621.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.6334.5132.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.1510.93-2.45
    Other Income0.740.79-0.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.4111.72-2.66
    Interest2.491.521.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.9010.20-4.50
    Exceptional Items-0.180.21--
    P/L Before Tax-5.0810.41-4.50
    Tax0.02----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.1010.41-4.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.1010.41-4.50
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5832.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.62-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.300.62-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.62-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.300.62-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am