Bisil Plast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 154.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Bisil Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 1.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.97% returns over the last 6 months