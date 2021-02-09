Birlasoft Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 880.78 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.78 crore in December 2020 up 5.7% from Rs. 833.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.39 crore in December 2020 up 32.63% from Rs. 72.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.03 crore in December 2020 up 27.76% from Rs. 125.26 crore in December 2019.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2019.

Birlasoft shares closed at 256.40 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.13% returns over the last 6 months and 189.06% over the last 12 months.