Binani Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 32% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 32% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 130.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)
|Binani Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.40
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.40
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.38
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.02
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.84
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.88
|-0.92
|Other Income
|--
|1.85
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|0.97
|0.05
|Interest
|0.91
|0.85
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.80
|0.12
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.80
|0.12
|-0.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|0.12
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|0.12
|-0.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.80
|0.12
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|57.33
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|57.33
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|57.33
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|57.33
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited