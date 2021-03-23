Binani Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 99.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 99.95% from Rs. 435.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2020 down 680.47% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 100.61% from Rs. 115.24 crore in December 2019.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)