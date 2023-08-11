English
    BIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.28 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.28 crore in June 2023 up 13.35% from Rs. 125.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2023 up 79.21% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in June 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 27.94 crore in June 2022.

    BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    BIL shares closed at 41.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 62.96% over the last 12 months.

    BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.28121.94125.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.28121.94125.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.1053.1663.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.940.690.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.014.964.30
    Depreciation9.05-0.8310.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.6342.5232.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5521.4413.96
    Other Income1.023.523.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5724.9617.14
    Interest5.766.116.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8118.8510.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8118.8510.90
    Tax5.375.582.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4413.278.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4413.278.06
    Equity Share Capital22.5122.5122.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.590.36
    Diluted EPS0.640.590.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.590.36
    Diluted EPS0.640.590.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

