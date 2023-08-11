BIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.28 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.28 crore in June 2023 up 13.35% from Rs. 125.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2023 up 79.21% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in June 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 27.94 crore in June 2022.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

BIL shares closed at 41.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 62.96% over the last 12 months.