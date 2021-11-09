BHEL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore in September 2021 up 38.32% from Rs. 3,695.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.98 crore in September 2021 up 91.67% from Rs. 552.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.10 crore in September 2021 up 110.28% from Rs. 536.15 crore in September 2020.

BHEL shares closed at 73.00 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.20% returns over the last 6 months and 158.87% over the last 12 months.