English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharti Airtel Q4 Preview | Consolidated profit may surge 154% sequentially on robust revenue

    Tariff hikes undertaken by the sector in the past two years are expected to fully reflect in the March quarter earnings of Bharti Airtel

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / May 17, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharti Airtel Limited is expected to report another quarter of stellar earnings later today as the company continues to benefit from an increase in tariff rates and a high-end customer base.

    The telecom major is likely to report a 154 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,1o6 crore for the quarter ended March, which will be the highest in 27 quarters, as per an average of estimates from six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    The strong growth in the bottomline of the company will come from the resilient topline performance as the consolidated net sales are set to rise 6 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 31,807 crore in the reported quarter.

    Tariff hikes undertaken by the sector in the past two years are expected to fully reflect in the March quarter earnings of Bharti Airtel, said analysts. “We expect Airtel to continue to gain market share with sector-leading ARPU and subscriber growth in 4Q FY22,” said brokerage firm Credit Suisse Securities India in a note.

    Unlike sector-leader Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel has seen minimal churn in its subscriber base due to the ongoing consolidation of SIM cards in the sector due to rising cost of ownership of mobile phones and network.

    Close

    Related stories

    Analysts expect Bharti Airtel to add more than one million net new subscribers in the March quarter even as Reliance Jio lost more subscribers in the reported quarter owing to culling of low quality, dormant SIM users.

    Analysts expect Bharti Airtel to report a 9.8 percent sequential increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 179 per user, which will bring it close to achieving the crucial Rs 200 per user mark over the next two quarters.

    The strong growth in ARPU will boost consolidated operating profit in the quarter by 10 percent on-year to Rs 14,702.8 crore while the company’s margins may expand 297 basis points to 50.9 percent.

    On May 16, shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.5 percent higher at Rs 693.2 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel Limited #Result Poll
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.