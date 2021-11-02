MARKET NEWS

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Revenue rises 13% to Rs 28,326 crore; PAT climbs to Rs 1,134 crore

The street expectation was a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,141 crore and revenues of Rs 27,811 crore for the current quarter.

November 02, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on November 2 reported a strong growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) which came in at Rs 1,134 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 763 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarterly basis, PAT has jumped 300 percent from Rs 284 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The company reported a 13 percent y-o-y growth in consolidated revenue from Rs 25,060 crore in the previous year to Rs 28,326 crore for the reported quarter. Sequentially, the revenues have improved by 5 percent from Rs 26,854 in the preceding quarter.

The streets expectation was a consolidated net profit of Rs. 1,141 crore and revenues of Rs. 27,811 crore for the current quarter.

The company had received a one-time payment of Rs 722 core from Reliance Jio for transfer of spectrum which added to its performance.

The stock closed at Rs 712.9 today, up Rs 0.60 from its previous close.
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:30 pm

