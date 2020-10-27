Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore in September 2020 up 22.02% from Rs. 21,131.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 763.20 crore in September 2020 up 96.69% from Rs. 23,044.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,790.90 crore in September 2020 up 32.41% from Rs. 8,904.90 crore in September 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 434.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.