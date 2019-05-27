Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore in March 2019 up 5.49% from Rs. 59.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in March 2019 down 10421.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2019 down 128.75% from Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 43.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -60.66% over the last 12 months.