Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore in March 2019 up 5.49% from Rs. 59.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in March 2019 down 10421.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2019 down 128.75% from Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2018.
Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 43.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -60.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.33
|55.01
|59.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.33
|55.01
|59.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.45
|47.93
|31.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|8.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|-10.62
|-2.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.91
|7.43
|6.17
|Depreciation
|5.25
|5.29
|3.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.41
|6.64
|5.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.23
|-1.66
|5.98
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.17
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.01
|-1.49
|6.48
|Interest
|20.45
|16.62
|6.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.46
|-18.11
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.46
|-18.11
|0.20
|Tax
|-15.08
|-5.99
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.38
|-12.11
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.38
|-12.11
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|44.95
|44.95
|44.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|-2.69
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|-2.69
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|-2.69
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|-2.69
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited